39922 N BELL MEADOW Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

BEAUTIFUL ANTHEM HOME* 1965 SQ FT* 4 BEDROOMS* 2.5 BATHROOMS* 2 CAR GARAGE* IMMACULATE CONDITION* REFRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED* UPSTAIRS LAUNDRY* NICE KITCHEN ISLAND* ALL BLACK KITCHEN APPLIANCES* DEEP BACKYARD WITH SITTING AREA IN THE CENTER FOR ENTERTAINING* COZY BACK PATIO* ALL THE ANTHEM AMENITIES ARE INCLUDED WITH THIS HOME* FUN WATER PARK AND SLIDES* COMMUNITY POOLS AND SPAS* FITNESS CENTER * TENNIS* HIKING* RUNNING AND WALKING TRAILS* FISHING* TRAIN PARK* BEAUTIFUL MOUNTAIN AND DESERT VIEWS* HIGHLY DESIRABLE ANTHEM SUBDIVISION* HIGHLY RATED PEORIA SCHOOL DISTRICT FANTASTIC HOME!