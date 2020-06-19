39802 N CROSS TIMBERS Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking

NEW, NEW, NEW! Brand new carpeting, entire interior freshly painted and new appliances. Grout & Tile professionally cleaned. Entire house is in like new condition. Located in the highly desierable community of Anthem. 3 bedroom, 2 bath plus a den that features an open floorplan plus a greatroom. Kitchen has pantry and breakfast bar. Beautiful backyard with extended patio great for entertaining. Home is close to all the schools, shopping, restaurants & amentities Anthem has to offer. ***PLEASE NOTE THAT PICTURES DO NOT REPRESENT THE CURRENT IMPROVEMENTS BEING MADE TO THE PROPERTY. NO CATS ALLOWED, DOGS OKAY WITH LANDLORD APPROVAL***