Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace

Single level 2 bedrooms, 2 bath home plus den in Anthem Parkside! This home has a Great-room floor plan with tile in all the right places, neutral paint throughout, fireplace, and plenty of natural lighting. Kitchen has canned lighting, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and cherry cabinetry. Nice sized backyard that's easy to maintain and plenty of shade!