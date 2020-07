Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Looking to be close to the community park and all that it has to offer? This 3 bedroom home may be the perfect place to hang your hat! All bedrooms are upstairs, there is a fully applianced kitchen, cute dining area, enclosed patio and a spacious living area on the first floor. The home boasts a 2 car garage, master suite with walk in shower and closet. Dogs welcome with landlord approval. Sorry, no cats in this home.