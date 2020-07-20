All apartments in Anthem
3609 W KELLER Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3609 W KELLER Court

3609 West Keller Court · No Longer Available
Location

3609 West Keller Court, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 car garage home in convenient Anthem Parkside location. Cul-de-Sac lot. Formal dining can be used as office. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. 1-Year Lease: Renewals possible on landlord approval. One small dog allowed on Landlord's approval. NO CATS ALLOWED. Home warranty in place - tenant responsible for $65 service charge on all claimed repairs. Tenant to pay $75 for access to Anthem Community Center Amenities (pool/fitness) with $35/year renewal thereafter. Tenant to verify all information material to leasing property prior to signing lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3609 W KELLER Court have any available units?
3609 W KELLER Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 3609 W KELLER Court have?
Some of 3609 W KELLER Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3609 W KELLER Court currently offering any rent specials?
3609 W KELLER Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3609 W KELLER Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3609 W KELLER Court is pet friendly.
Does 3609 W KELLER Court offer parking?
Yes, 3609 W KELLER Court offers parking.
Does 3609 W KELLER Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3609 W KELLER Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3609 W KELLER Court have a pool?
Yes, 3609 W KELLER Court has a pool.
Does 3609 W KELLER Court have accessible units?
No, 3609 W KELLER Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3609 W KELLER Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3609 W KELLER Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3609 W KELLER Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3609 W KELLER Court does not have units with air conditioning.
