3609 W KELLER Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage pet friendly

3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 car garage home in convenient Anthem Parkside location. Cul-de-Sac lot. Formal dining can be used as office. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. 1-Year Lease: Renewals possible on landlord approval. One small dog allowed on Landlord's approval. NO CATS ALLOWED. Home warranty in place - tenant responsible for $65 service charge on all claimed repairs. Tenant to pay $75 for access to Anthem Community Center Amenities (pool/fitness) with $35/year renewal thereafter. Tenant to verify all information material to leasing property prior to signing lease.