Ridge @ Chenal Valley.

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse gym game room playground pool hot tub media room dogs allowed garage parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bocce court business center conference room e-payments fire pit green community internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table sauna shuffle board smoke-free community yoga

Apartments in Little Rock! Come experience the finest in luxury apartment home living at The Ridge at Chenal Valley. Located in the prestigious Chenal Valley neighborhood, our community, with its French inspired architecture and premium amenities will certainly meet all your desires as well as your expectations. Catch some sun by our resort style pool, or unwind after a long day in the hot tub, or relax in our lounging area that has a wonderful outdoor fireplace. Or, you might want to entertain your friends in our gourmet kitchen and game room. If you're active, or want to be, you will LOVE our state of the art fitness center with Cardio Theater. Our mountain top views are spectacular! We are just minutes from the best dining and shopping that West Little Rock has to offer.