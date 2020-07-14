Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Foxglen.
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
cable included
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
The apartment community that features convenient, affordable living in the Foxcroft neighborhood, one of Little Rock's most prestigious areas. A swimming pool with adjacent recreation area provides summer relaxation. Private decks and fireplaces add sparkle to your home entertaining. Foxglen is home for you. Once you find it, the hunt is over.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $220-$320
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: 40lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.
Foxglen offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $659 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $789. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.