Foxglen
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Foxglen

Open Now until 5pm
8100 Cantrell Rd · (501) 267-9611
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8100 Cantrell Rd, Little Rock, AR 72227
Riverdale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1 BED / 1 BATH-1

$659

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 787 sqft

1 BED / 1 BATH-2

$694

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 787 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2 BED / 2 BATH-1

$789

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

2 BED / 2 BATH-2

$809

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Foxglen.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
cable included
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
The apartment community that features convenient, affordable living in the Foxcroft neighborhood, one of Little Rock's most prestigious areas. A swimming pool with adjacent recreation area provides summer relaxation. Private decks and fireplaces add sparkle to your home entertaining. Foxglen is home for you. Once you find it, the hunt is over.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $220-$320
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: 40lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Foxglen have any available units?
Foxglen offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $659 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $789. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does Foxglen have?
Some of Foxglen's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Foxglen currently offering any rent specials?
Foxglen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Foxglen pet-friendly?
Yes, Foxglen is pet friendly.
Does Foxglen offer parking?
Yes, Foxglen offers parking.
Does Foxglen have units with washers and dryers?
No, Foxglen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Foxglen have a pool?
Yes, Foxglen has a pool.
Does Foxglen have accessible units?
No, Foxglen does not have accessible units.
Does Foxglen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Foxglen has units with dishwashers.
