8914 Kennesaw Mountain Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Tour this beautiful home (roof June 2020) in a cul-de-sac. The home has an open floor plan.Master is separate from other bedrooms. Seller says the neighbors are amazing. Don't miss an opportunity to tour today. The home is for rent, rent with purchase option or outright purchase. Rent requirements: Rent $1,250/mo w/1 year lease;Deposit: $1,250; Must Clear Background Check, min. 600 credit score and earn 3 times the rent. OPEN HOUSE 7/2 & 7/3 FROM 4PM-530PM. MUST WEAR MASK. ONLY 2 ADULTS AT A TIME TO TOUR.