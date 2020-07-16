All apartments in Little Rock
Little Rock, AR
8914 Kennesaw Mountain Drive
8914 Kennesaw Mountain Drive

Location

8914 Kennesaw Mountain Drive, Little Rock, AR 72103
Chicot West I-30 South

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tour this beautiful home (roof June 2020) in a cul-de-sac. The home has an open floor plan.Master is separate from other bedrooms. Seller says the neighbors are amazing. Don't miss an opportunity to tour today. The home is for rent, rent with purchase option or outright purchase. Rent requirements: Rent $1,250/mo w/1 year lease;Deposit: $1,250; Must Clear Background Check, min. 600 credit score and earn 3 times the rent. OPEN HOUSE 7/2 & 7/3 FROM 4PM-530PM. MUST WEAR MASK. ONLY 2 ADULTS AT A TIME TO TOUR.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8914 Kennesaw Mountain Drive have any available units?
8914 Kennesaw Mountain Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Rock, AR.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 8914 Kennesaw Mountain Drive have?
Some of 8914 Kennesaw Mountain Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8914 Kennesaw Mountain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8914 Kennesaw Mountain Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8914 Kennesaw Mountain Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8914 Kennesaw Mountain Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Rock.
Does 8914 Kennesaw Mountain Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8914 Kennesaw Mountain Drive offers parking.
Does 8914 Kennesaw Mountain Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8914 Kennesaw Mountain Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8914 Kennesaw Mountain Drive have a pool?
No, 8914 Kennesaw Mountain Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8914 Kennesaw Mountain Drive have accessible units?
No, 8914 Kennesaw Mountain Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8914 Kennesaw Mountain Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8914 Kennesaw Mountain Drive has units with dishwashers.
