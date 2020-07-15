All apartments in Little Rock
Find more places like 717 Appianway St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Rock, AR
/
717 Appianway St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

717 Appianway St

717 Appianway Street · (415) 359-3239
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Little Rock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

717 Appianway Street, Little Rock, AR 72205
Capital View

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1395 · Avail. now

$1,395

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Your Diamond In The Rock *Professionally Cleaned* - Property Id: 306238

Your home is located in an up and coming neighborhood of Capitol View - Stifft Station. With our total remodel now complete, its truly a Diamond in the Rough. Professionally cleaned and sanitized throughout. You will only be five minutes away from Children's Hospital.

Great for longs stays of 30+ days, our home is ideal for travelers seeking a safe and clean place near hospitals, government offices or the airport.

+30 Days or more Discounts
+Pets welcome (additional fee- see Policies for further details)
+Luxurious memory foam mattresses
+Flat Screen Smart TV in the bedrooms
+Hi speed Wi-Fi
+Full size new washer, dryer and ironing
+Fully equipped kitchen
+Spacious, green and enclosed fenced in backyard

Nearby Popular Destinations:

River Market- 7 miles
Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport- 8.1 miles

Nearby Medial Destinations:

Children's Hospital- 1 mile
UAMS- 1.7 miles
Chi St. Vincents- 2.4 miles
Baptist Health-5.0 miles
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/717-appianway-st-little-rock-ar/306238
Property Id 306238

(RLNE5949658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 Appianway St have any available units?
717 Appianway St has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 717 Appianway St have?
Some of 717 Appianway St's amenities include in unit laundry, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 Appianway St currently offering any rent specials?
717 Appianway St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Appianway St pet-friendly?
No, 717 Appianway St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Rock.
Does 717 Appianway St offer parking?
No, 717 Appianway St does not offer parking.
Does 717 Appianway St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 717 Appianway St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Appianway St have a pool?
No, 717 Appianway St does not have a pool.
Does 717 Appianway St have accessible units?
No, 717 Appianway St does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Appianway St have units with dishwashers?
No, 717 Appianway St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 717 Appianway St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vantage Point Apartment Homes
2300 Rebsamen Park Rd
Little Rock, AR 72202
Ridge @ Chenal Valley
5400 Chenonceau Blvd
Little Rock, AR 72223
Parham Pointe
1500 Parham Pointe Dr
Little Rock, AR 72204
Stonebridge at the Ranch
1 Stonebridge Cir
Little Rock, AR 72223
The Everly
2501 Riverfront Dr
Little Rock, AR 72202
Eastside Lofts II
1400 Cumberland St
Little Rock, AR 72202
Beacon Hill Apartments
1801 Reservoir Rd
Little Rock, AR 72227
Argenta Homes
1402 Cumberland Street
Little Rock, AR 72202

Similar Pages

Little Rock 1 BedroomsLittle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Little Rock Apartments with ParkingLittle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Little Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

North Little Rock, ARPine Bluff, ARSherwood, ARConway, AR
Maumelle, ARShannon Hills, ARCabot, ARAustin, AR
Ward, ARBryant, ARRussellville, ARBenton, AR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rock CreekWalnut ValleyRiverdale
ReservoirRiver MountainMidtown
HillcrestCloverdale Watson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas for Medical SciencesUniversity of Arkansas at Little Rock
University of Central Arkansas
Southeast Arkansas College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity