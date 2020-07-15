717 Appianway St

Amenities
Your Diamond In The Rock *Professionally Cleaned* - Property Id: 306238
Your home is located in an up and coming neighborhood of Capitol View - Stifft Station. With our total remodel now complete, its truly a Diamond in the Rough. Professionally cleaned and sanitized throughout. You will only be five minutes away from Children's Hospital.
Great for longs stays of 30+ days, our home is ideal for travelers seeking a safe and clean place near hospitals, government offices or the airport.
+30 Days or more Discounts
+Pets welcome (additional fee- see Policies for further details)
+Luxurious memory foam mattresses
+Flat Screen Smart TV in the bedrooms
+Hi speed Wi-Fi
+Full size new washer, dryer and ironing
+Fully equipped kitchen
+Spacious, green and enclosed fenced in backyard
Nearby Popular Destinations:
River Market- 7 miles
Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport- 8.1 miles
Nearby Medial Destinations:
Children's Hospital- 1 mile
UAMS- 1.7 miles
Chi St. Vincents- 2.4 miles
Baptist Health-5.0 miles
