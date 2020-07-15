Amenities

Your Diamond In The Rock *Professionally Cleaned*



Your home is located in an up and coming neighborhood of Capitol View - Stifft Station. With our total remodel now complete, its truly a Diamond in the Rough. Professionally cleaned and sanitized throughout. You will only be five minutes away from Children's Hospital.



Great for longs stays of 30+ days, our home is ideal for travelers seeking a safe and clean place near hospitals, government offices or the airport.



+30 Days or more Discounts

+Pets welcome (additional fee- see Policies for further details)

+Luxurious memory foam mattresses

+Flat Screen Smart TV in the bedrooms

+Hi speed Wi-Fi

+Full size new washer, dryer and ironing

+Fully equipped kitchen

+Spacious, green and enclosed fenced in backyard



Nearby Popular Destinations:



River Market- 7 miles

Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport- 8.1 miles



Nearby Medial Destinations:



Children's Hospital- 1 mile

UAMS- 1.7 miles

Chi St. Vincents- 2.4 miles

Baptist Health-5.0 miles

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/717-appianway-st-little-rock-ar/306238

