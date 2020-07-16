All apartments in Little Rock
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

700 E 9th St 4F

700 E 9th St · (501) 278-9165
Location

700 E 9th St, Little Rock, AR 72202
Downtown Little Rock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 4F · Avail. now

$975

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Downtown Little Rock Luxury Condo - Property Id: 123365

FOR LEASE: Live/work/play in the Little Rock Rivermarket. Private end unit 1bed/1bath 660sf condo at the luxurious Quapaw Tower. Walking distance to Clinton Library, Rivermarket, SoMa Creative District, the Rep, and any dining option you could imagine. Amenities include: Gated parking area, pool with gazebo, laundry, salon, secured entry, workout room, and much more. Call Kevin with Del Sur Construction for more info 501.278.9165. $1050/mo + deposit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123365
Property Id 123365

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5876344)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 E 9th St 4F have any available units?
700 E 9th St 4F has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 E 9th St 4F have?
Some of 700 E 9th St 4F's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 E 9th St 4F currently offering any rent specials?
700 E 9th St 4F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 E 9th St 4F pet-friendly?
No, 700 E 9th St 4F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Rock.
Does 700 E 9th St 4F offer parking?
Yes, 700 E 9th St 4F offers parking.
Does 700 E 9th St 4F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 E 9th St 4F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 E 9th St 4F have a pool?
Yes, 700 E 9th St 4F has a pool.
Does 700 E 9th St 4F have accessible units?
No, 700 E 9th St 4F does not have accessible units.
Does 700 E 9th St 4F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 E 9th St 4F has units with dishwashers.
