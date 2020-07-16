700 E 9th St 4F

Amenities
Downtown Little Rock Luxury Condo - Property Id: 123365
FOR LEASE: Live/work/play in the Little Rock Rivermarket. Private end unit 1bed/1bath 660sf condo at the luxurious Quapaw Tower. Walking distance to Clinton Library, Rivermarket, SoMa Creative District, the Rep, and any dining option you could imagine. Amenities include: Gated parking area, pool with gazebo, laundry, salon, secured entry, workout room, and much more. Call Kevin with Del Sur Construction for more info 501.278.9165. $1050/mo + deposit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123365
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5876344)