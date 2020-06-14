7 Breeds Hill Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This one story, 4 bedroom home has a large great room with built in shelves and a fireplace. There are french doors which open up to a large fenced backyard with patio. There is tile in the kitchen and great room and carpet in the bedrooms. The eat in kitchen comes equipped with a dishwasher and electric stove. Tenant to provide refrigerator. There are window coverings, ceiling fans, and w/d connections. Tenant responsible for gas, water and electric and yardwork. Pets on owner approval. Please, no smoking.