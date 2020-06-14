All apartments in Little Rock
Last updated May 13 2020 at 8:29 PM

7 Breeds Hill Court

7 Breeds Hill Court · (501) 225-7968
Location

7 Breeds Hill Court, Little Rock, AR 72211
Walnut Valley

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1760 sqft

Amenities

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This one story, 4 bedroom home has a large great room with built in shelves and a fireplace. There are french doors which open up to a large fenced backyard with patio. There is tile in the kitchen and great room and carpet in the bedrooms. The eat in kitchen comes equipped with a dishwasher and electric stove. Tenant to provide refrigerator. There are window coverings, ceiling fans, and w/d connections. Tenant responsible for gas, water and electric and yardwork. Pets on owner approval. Please, no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Breeds Hill Court have any available units?
7 Breeds Hill Court has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 Breeds Hill Court have?
Some of 7 Breeds Hill Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Breeds Hill Court currently offering any rent specials?
7 Breeds Hill Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Breeds Hill Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Breeds Hill Court is pet friendly.
Does 7 Breeds Hill Court offer parking?
Yes, 7 Breeds Hill Court does offer parking.
Does 7 Breeds Hill Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Breeds Hill Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Breeds Hill Court have a pool?
No, 7 Breeds Hill Court does not have a pool.
Does 7 Breeds Hill Court have accessible units?
No, 7 Breeds Hill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Breeds Hill Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Breeds Hill Court has units with dishwashers.
