Amenities

patio / balcony oven

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony Property Amenities

This house is a must see it's a 3bd/2ba with an office!! It has an open living area ! Lots of windows . Nice size kitchen with breakfast bar . Master bedroom is big with lots a of closet space ! Private office . Screened patio and huge backyard ! Great Location close to shopping and dinning ! Come check it out ! Move in ready !