Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

*CONDO IN WEST LITTLE ROCK* All Electric!! OWNER IS OFFERING FIRST MONTH FREE FOR POLICE OFFICERS AND SHERIFFS!! This 2 Bed And 2 Bath Condo Features New Updates Such As Updated Flooring Throughout, Water Included In Rent, And Is All Electric! AVAILABLE NOW!!