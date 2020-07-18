All apartments in Little Rock
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

508 South Valentine St.

508 South Valentine Street · (501) 834-1333
Location

508 South Valentine Street, Little Rock, AR 72205
Capital View

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 508 South Valentine St. · Avail. now

$1,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1725 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
508 S Valentine St., Little Rock AR 72205 - 3 or 4 bedroom 2ba near UAMS - Real Property Management Central AR. Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule a self-showing and visit our website rpmcentralar.com to view pictures, full video walk thru, and to apply online.

Great value and walking distance to UAMS. Very nice shape inside and out.
3 or 4 bedrooms with over 1700sq ft. 2 full bathrooms.
$1000/mo and $1000 deposit and fees.

Features include; New interior paint, new carpet in hallway to bedrooms, fridge, gas stove, dishwasher, stacked washer & dryer included. Off street parking and small patio in back.

Full video walk thru available from our website or by searching “508 S Valentine” on YouTube.

1 fully grown and house trained dog or cat may be approved with $250 pet fee and $25/mo pet rent.

No section 8 housing.

Applications are submitted on our website. Requirements and qualifications can be reviewed prior to completing application. Each adult must complete a full and separate application. Application fee of $35/adult also paid on the website.

(RLNE5914129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 South Valentine St. have any available units?
508 South Valentine St. has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 508 South Valentine St. have?
Some of 508 South Valentine St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 South Valentine St. currently offering any rent specials?
508 South Valentine St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 South Valentine St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 508 South Valentine St. is pet friendly.
Does 508 South Valentine St. offer parking?
Yes, 508 South Valentine St. offers parking.
Does 508 South Valentine St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 508 South Valentine St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 South Valentine St. have a pool?
No, 508 South Valentine St. does not have a pool.
Does 508 South Valentine St. have accessible units?
No, 508 South Valentine St. does not have accessible units.
Does 508 South Valentine St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 South Valentine St. has units with dishwashers.
