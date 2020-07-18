508 South Valentine St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

508 S Valentine St., Little Rock AR 72205 - 3 or 4 bedroom 2ba near UAMS - Real Property Management Central AR. Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule a self-showing and visit our website rpmcentralar.com to view pictures, full video walk thru, and to apply online.



Great value and walking distance to UAMS. Very nice shape inside and out.

3 or 4 bedrooms with over 1700sq ft. 2 full bathrooms.

$1000/mo and $1000 deposit and fees.



Features include; New interior paint, new carpet in hallway to bedrooms, fridge, gas stove, dishwasher, stacked washer & dryer included. Off street parking and small patio in back.



Full video walk thru available from our website or by searching “508 S Valentine” on YouTube.



1 fully grown and house trained dog or cat may be approved with $250 pet fee and $25/mo pet rent.



No section 8 housing.



Applications are submitted on our website. Requirements and qualifications can be reviewed prior to completing application. Each adult must complete a full and separate application. Application fee of $35/adult also paid on the website.



