508 South Valentine St.

Amenities
508 S Valentine St., Little Rock AR 72205 - 3 or 4 bedroom 2ba near UAMS - Real Property Management Central AR. Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule a self-showing and visit our website rpmcentralar.com to view pictures, full video walk thru, and to apply online.
Great value and walking distance to UAMS. Very nice shape inside and out.
3 or 4 bedrooms with over 1700sq ft. 2 full bathrooms.
$1000/mo and $1000 deposit and fees.
Features include; New interior paint, new carpet in hallway to bedrooms, fridge, gas stove, dishwasher, stacked washer & dryer included. Off street parking and small patio in back.
Full video walk thru available from our website or by searching “508 S Valentine” on YouTube.
1 fully grown and house trained dog or cat may be approved with $250 pet fee and $25/mo pet rent.
No section 8 housing.
Applications are submitted on our website. Requirements and qualifications can be reviewed prior to completing application. Each adult must complete a full and separate application. Application fee of $35/adult also paid on the website.
(RLNE5914129)