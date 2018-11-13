All apartments in Little Rock
Find more places like 4118 B Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Rock, AR
/
4118 B Street
Last updated May 13 2020 at 8:29 PM

4118 B Street

4118 B Street · (501) 225-7968
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Little Rock
See all
Hillcrest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4118 B Street, Little Rock, AR 72205
Hillcrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1695 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This classic three bedroom Hillcrest home sits on a hill with a wrap-around front porch. It has off-street parking, with a pad in front & in the rear off the alley. The house has hardwood and tile floors, central heat and air, ceiling fans, window coverings, and washer and dryer. The kitchen is furnished with gas stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. The tenant will pay GAS ONLY (owner pays electric and water), and be responsible for yard care. Pets may be accepted with owner approval. Sorry, no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4118 B Street have any available units?
4118 B Street has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 4118 B Street have?
Some of 4118 B Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4118 B Street currently offering any rent specials?
4118 B Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4118 B Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4118 B Street is pet friendly.
Does 4118 B Street offer parking?
Yes, 4118 B Street does offer parking.
Does 4118 B Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4118 B Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4118 B Street have a pool?
No, 4118 B Street does not have a pool.
Does 4118 B Street have accessible units?
No, 4118 B Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4118 B Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4118 B Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4118 B Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Pointe Brodie Creek
3400 S Bowman Rd
Little Rock, AR 72211
Briarwood Apartments
801 S Rodney Parham Rd
Little Rock, AR 72205
Highland Pointe West Little Rock
5500 Highland Dr
Little Rock, AR 72223
Pinnacle Park at Chenal Valley
16401 Chenal Valley Dr
Little Rock, AR 72223
Riverhouse
1200 Brookwood Dr
Little Rock, AR 72202
The Bentley
2001 Green Mountain Dr
Little Rock, AR 72212
Spring Valley Apartments
8701 Interstate 30
Little Rock, AR 72209
The Retreat at Chenal
24800 Chenal Pkwy
Little Rock, AR 72223

Similar Pages

Little Rock 1 BedroomsLittle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Little Rock Apartments with PoolLittle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Little Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

North Little Rock, ARPine Bluff, ARSherwood, ARConway, AR
Maumelle, ARBeebe, ARHot Springs, ARCabot, AR
Russellville, ARJacksonville, ARHot Springs Village, ARWard, AR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Walnut ValleyRock CreekRiverdale
ReservoirMidtownHillcrest
Cloverdale WatsonDowntown Little Rock

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas for Medical SciencesUniversity of Arkansas at Little Rock
University of Central Arkansas
Southeast Arkansas College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity