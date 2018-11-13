4118 B Street

Amenities

This classic three bedroom Hillcrest home sits on a hill with a wrap-around front porch. It has off-street parking, with a pad in front & in the rear off the alley. The house has hardwood and tile floors, central heat and air, ceiling fans, window coverings, and washer and dryer. The kitchen is furnished with gas stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. The tenant will pay GAS ONLY (owner pays electric and water), and be responsible for yard care. Pets may be accepted with owner approval. Sorry, no smoking.