301 Kings Row Drive

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

This is a beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo in located West Little Rock. The main living area has hardwood flooring and the bedrooms both have carpet flooring.



On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room. The kitchen and bathrooms all have tile flooring.



The home comes with an appliance package that includes:

Refrigerator

Electric Stove

Dishwasher

Microwave

Washer

Dryer



The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.



Additional Information:

Water Included in rent!!

Gas Heater

Central Cooling System

Balcony

Driveway

Ceiling Fans

Fireplace



Pets are not accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.