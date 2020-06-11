All apartments in Little Rock
Last updated June 25 2020 at 6:41 PM

301 Kings Row Drive

301 Kings Row Drive · (501) 209-7498
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

301 Kings Row Drive, Little Rock, AR 72207
Riverdale

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 314 · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This is a beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo in located West Little Rock. The main living area has hardwood flooring and the bedrooms both have carpet flooring.

On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room. The kitchen and bathrooms all have tile flooring.

The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher
Microwave
Washer
Dryer

The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.

Additional Information:
Water Included in rent!!
Gas Heater
Central Cooling System
Balcony
Driveway
Ceiling Fans
Fireplace

Pets are not accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Kings Row Drive have any available units?
301 Kings Row Drive has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 Kings Row Drive have?
Some of 301 Kings Row Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Kings Row Drive currently offering any rent specials?
301 Kings Row Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Kings Row Drive pet-friendly?
No, 301 Kings Row Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Rock.
Does 301 Kings Row Drive offer parking?
No, 301 Kings Row Drive does not offer parking.
Does 301 Kings Row Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 Kings Row Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Kings Row Drive have a pool?
No, 301 Kings Row Drive does not have a pool.
Does 301 Kings Row Drive have accessible units?
No, 301 Kings Row Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Kings Row Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Kings Row Drive has units with dishwashers.
