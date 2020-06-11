301 Kings Row Drive

Amenities
This is a beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo in located West Little Rock. The main living area has hardwood flooring and the bedrooms both have carpet flooring.
On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room. The kitchen and bathrooms all have tile flooring.
The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher
Microwave
Washer
Dryer
The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.
Additional Information:
Water Included in rent!!
Gas Heater
Central Cooling System
Balcony
Driveway
Ceiling Fans
Fireplace
Pets are not accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.