2015 Aldersgate

*LITTLE ROCK*CUTE ALL BRICK HOME!! Three Bedroom And One Bath Home Featuring Granite Kitchen With Stainless Appliances, Newer Carpet And Tile, Updated Fixtures, Doors And Blinds! Carport With Utility Room And Large, Long Driveway For Great Parking. Great Side Terrace Off Carport For Outdoor Entertainment. Mature Trees With Great Sun Exposure On A Large Lot! DIRECTIONS: I-630 To Left On Shackleford, Left On Kanis Rd, Right On Aldersgate. Home On Left Just Past New Pediatric Clinic. AVAILABLE LATE JULY 2020!!!