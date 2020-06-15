All apartments in Little Rock
Last updated June 8 2020 at 5:29 PM

2015 Aldersgate

2015 Aldersgate Road · (501) 221-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2015 Aldersgate Road, Little Rock, AR 72205
John Barrow

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
sauna
*LITTLE ROCK*CUTE ALL BRICK HOME!! Three Bedroom And One Bath Home Featuring Granite Kitchen With Stainless Appliances, Newer Carpet And Tile, Updated Fixtures, Doors And Blinds! Carport With Utility Room And Large, Long Driveway For Great Parking. Great Side Terrace Off Carport For Outdoor Entertainment. Mature Trees With Great Sun Exposure On A Large Lot! DIRECTIONS: I-630 To Left On Shackleford, Left On Kanis Rd, Right On Aldersgate. Home On Left Just Past New Pediatric Clinic. AVAILABLE LATE JULY 2020!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2015 Aldersgate have any available units?
2015 Aldersgate has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2015 Aldersgate have?
Some of 2015 Aldersgate's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2015 Aldersgate currently offering any rent specials?
2015 Aldersgate isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 Aldersgate pet-friendly?
No, 2015 Aldersgate is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Rock.
Does 2015 Aldersgate offer parking?
Yes, 2015 Aldersgate does offer parking.
Does 2015 Aldersgate have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2015 Aldersgate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 Aldersgate have a pool?
Yes, 2015 Aldersgate has a pool.
Does 2015 Aldersgate have accessible units?
No, 2015 Aldersgate does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 Aldersgate have units with dishwashers?
No, 2015 Aldersgate does not have units with dishwashers.
