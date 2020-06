Amenities

patio / balcony parking gym media room microwave lobby

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking lobby media room

Enjoy the vibrant downtown living with windows and balconies overlooking the river and skyline. Front row seat to amphitheater and walking distance to rivermarket, tons of restaurants and hot spots. Private parking , lobby and gym. Penthouse with 3 bedrooms and ample living spaces. This is the best of the best of downtown living!!!!