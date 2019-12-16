All apartments in Little Rock
Find more places like 1870 S Izard Street Unit 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Rock, AR
/
1870 S Izard Street Unit 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1870 S Izard Street Unit 1

1870 South Izard Street · (888) 659-9596
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Little Rock
See all
Downtown Little Rock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1870 South Izard Street, Little Rock, AR 72206
Downtown Little Rock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1870 S Izard Street Unit 1 · Avail. now

$700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1021 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
1 bed / 1 bath home - Water utility Included!!!

This beautiful 1 bedroom and 1 bath home is located in Downtown Neighborhood! The main living area and bedroom both have hardwood flooring.

On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and the bathroom has laminate flooring.

The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Gas Stove

The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.

Additional information:
WATER INCLUDED
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Gas Heater
Ceiling Fans

Pets are not accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5766767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1870 S Izard Street Unit 1 have any available units?
1870 S Izard Street Unit 1 has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1870 S Izard Street Unit 1 have?
Some of 1870 S Izard Street Unit 1's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1870 S Izard Street Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1870 S Izard Street Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1870 S Izard Street Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1870 S Izard Street Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Rock.
Does 1870 S Izard Street Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 1870 S Izard Street Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1870 S Izard Street Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1870 S Izard Street Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1870 S Izard Street Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 1870 S Izard Street Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1870 S Izard Street Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1870 S Izard Street Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1870 S Izard Street Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1870 S Izard Street Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1870 S Izard Street Unit 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arbors of Pleasant Valley
2020 Hinson Loop Rd
Little Rock, AR 72212
The Pointe Brodie Creek
3400 S Bowman Rd
Little Rock, AR 72211
Ridge @ Chenal Valley
5400 Chenonceau Blvd
Little Rock, AR 72223
Stonebridge at the Ranch
1 Stonebridge Cir
Little Rock, AR 72223
Forest Place
1400 N Pierce St
Little Rock, AR 72207
The Everly
2501 Riverfront Dr
Little Rock, AR 72202
Wellington at Chenal
15000 Chenal Pkwy
Little Rock, AR 72211
Block 2 Lofts
115 E Markham St
Little Rock, AR 72201

Similar Pages

Little Rock 1 BedroomsLittle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Little Rock Apartments with PoolLittle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Little Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

North Little Rock, ARPine Bluff, ARSherwood, ARConway, AR
Maumelle, ARBeebe, ARHot Springs, ARCabot, AR
Russellville, ARJacksonville, ARHot Springs Village, ARWard, AR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Walnut ValleyRock CreekRiverdale
ReservoirMidtownHillcrest
Cloverdale WatsonDowntown Little Rock

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas for Medical SciencesUniversity of Arkansas at Little Rock
University of Central Arkansas
Southeast Arkansas College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity