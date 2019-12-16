1870 S Izard Street Unit 1

Amenities

1 bed / 1 bath home - Water utility Included!!!



This beautiful 1 bedroom and 1 bath home is located in Downtown Neighborhood! The main living area and bedroom both have hardwood flooring.



On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and the bathroom has laminate flooring.



The home comes with an appliance package that includes:

Refrigerator

Gas Stove



The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.



Additional information:

WATER INCLUDED

Washer/Dryer Hookups

Gas Heater

Ceiling Fans



Pets are not accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.



(RLNE5766767)