*LITTLE ROCK* Well Maintained Home Near West Little Rock FIRST MONTH FREE IF LEASE IS SIGNED BY 6-30-2020 This 2 Bedroom And 1.5 Bath Home Features All Kitchen Appliances, Glass Front Cabinets, Ceiling Fans In All Bedrooms And Beautiful Parquet Flooring! Features A Bonus Room With Closet That Could Be Used As A Third Bedroom Or Office! This Home Has A 2 Car Garage & Huge Tree-Shaded Deck. AVAILABLE LATE JUNE 2020!!