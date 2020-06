Amenities

This two bedroom apartment is located just up the street from Terry Elementary School. It has carpeting, ceiling fans, and window coverings throughout along with Central Heat and Air and Washer/Dryer connections. The kitchen is furnished with an electric stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. This apartment is all-electric, and the tenant pays the water and electric bills. One small pet may be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee. This is a non-smoking property.