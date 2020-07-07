All apartments in Jacksonville
210 Smart Street

210 Smart Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1980241
Location

210 Smart Street, Jacksonville, AR 72076

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$450

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This remodeled one bedroom apartment has new wood look vinyl flooring, new paint, new cabinets and countertops. Will allow one pet under 30 lbs with a $250 pet fee. Tenant has to pay all utilities Electric, Gas and Water.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1980241?source=marketing

Rental Terms: Rent: $450, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $450, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Smart Street have any available units?
210 Smart Street has a unit available for $450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 210 Smart Street currently offering any rent specials?
210 Smart Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Smart Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 Smart Street is pet friendly.
Does 210 Smart Street offer parking?
No, 210 Smart Street does not offer parking.
Does 210 Smart Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Smart Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Smart Street have a pool?
No, 210 Smart Street does not have a pool.
Does 210 Smart Street have accessible units?
No, 210 Smart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Smart Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Smart Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Smart Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Smart Street does not have units with air conditioning.
