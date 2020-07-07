210 Smart Street

Amenities
This remodeled one bedroom apartment has new wood look vinyl flooring, new paint, new cabinets and countertops. Will allow one pet under 30 lbs with a $250 pet fee. Tenant has to pay all utilities Electric, Gas and Water.
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1980241?source=marketing
Rental Terms: Rent: $450, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $450, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.