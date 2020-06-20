202 Palm Street

Amenities

pet friendly

*$99 First Months Rent Move in Special* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - MOVE IN SPECIAL - $99 FIRST MONTHS RENT when you sign a lease a pay deposits by June 24th!! (credit requirements apply)



This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures, and lots more! The kitchen includes all major appliances and space to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly (breed restrictions apply)



Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent!



