All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 104 Roosevelt Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, AR
/
104 Roosevelt Road
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

104 Roosevelt Road

104 Roosevelt Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

104 Roosevelt Road, Jacksonville, AR 72076

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE3207095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Roosevelt Road have any available units?
104 Roosevelt Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, AR.
Is 104 Roosevelt Road currently offering any rent specials?
104 Roosevelt Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Roosevelt Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Roosevelt Road is pet friendly.
Does 104 Roosevelt Road offer parking?
No, 104 Roosevelt Road does not offer parking.
Does 104 Roosevelt Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Roosevelt Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Roosevelt Road have a pool?
No, 104 Roosevelt Road does not have a pool.
Does 104 Roosevelt Road have accessible units?
No, 104 Roosevelt Road does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Roosevelt Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Roosevelt Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Roosevelt Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Roosevelt Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Apartments with PoolJacksonville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Little Rock, ARNorth Little Rock, ARPine Bluff, ARSherwood, ARConway, AR
Maumelle, ARBeebe, ARCabot, ARHot Springs Village, ARWard, AR
Bryant, ARShannon Hills, ARGibson, ARBenton, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas for Medical SciencesUniversity of Arkansas at Little Rock
University of Central Arkansas
Southeast Arkansas College