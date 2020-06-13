Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, AR
/
104 Roosevelt Road
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM
104 Roosevelt Road
104 Roosevelt Road
No Longer Available
Location
104 Roosevelt Road, Jacksonville, AR 72076
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 104 Roosevelt Road have any available units?
104 Roosevelt Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, AR
.
Is 104 Roosevelt Road currently offering any rent specials?
104 Roosevelt Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Roosevelt Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Roosevelt Road is pet friendly.
Does 104 Roosevelt Road offer parking?
No, 104 Roosevelt Road does not offer parking.
Does 104 Roosevelt Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Roosevelt Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Roosevelt Road have a pool?
No, 104 Roosevelt Road does not have a pool.
Does 104 Roosevelt Road have accessible units?
No, 104 Roosevelt Road does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Roosevelt Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Roosevelt Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Roosevelt Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Roosevelt Road does not have units with air conditioning.
