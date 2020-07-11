/
apartments with washer dryer
107 Apartments for rent in Springdale, AR with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:08am
22 Units Available
Keystone Crossing
1517 Electric Ave, Springdale, AR
Studio
$570
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$685
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
942 sqft
A modern community with full kitchens and newer appliances. Large living areas with walk-in closets in each home. On-site pool, basketball court, business center and playground. Coffee bar provided.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1555 Mark ST
1555 Mark Street, Springdale, AR
2 Bedrooms
$850
1056 sqft
August 1 available Well maintained 2 BR 2 BA bath. Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator supplied. Has individual privacy fenced large backyard with large storage building provided. No interior smoking.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
995 Pine AVE
995 Pine Ave, Springdale, AR
1 Bedroom
$815
696 sqft
Just finished New Construction. First class workout room and swimming pool, community room wiht a dog park. Conveniently located near shopping, parks and easy to I49. Granite countertops, full size washer and dryer with Stainless appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Springdale
3280 Summer View AVE
3280 Summer View Ave, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1700 sqft
Nice new construction house in Summerview S/D. The "Frederick" Plan features 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, open kitchen & living room with gas log fireplace, split floor plan, large master suite with separate shower and Jacuzzi tub.
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
Har Ber Meadows
437 Founders Park DR
437 Founders Park Drive East, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1628 sqft
Charming Row home in Harbor Meadows, walking distance to park and lake and Community pool. This 2628 sq ft home features 3 Bedrooms 2 1/2 Bath, 2 car detached garage.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1916 Dos Loredos AVE Unit #B
1916 Dos Laredos Ave, Springdale, AR
2 Bedrooms
$750
1100 sqft
Nice duplex in Northeast Springdale. Home features 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom open living room and kitchen. Laminate wood flooring in living room & bedrooms. Vinyl in kitchen & bathroom.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1013 N Pleasant ST Unit #A
1013 N Pleasant St, Springdale, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
1498 sqft
Conveniently located in Springdale! Unit has 2 Bedrooms, 2 bathroom plus an office that you can easily turn into 3rd bedroom!
Results within 1 mile of Springdale
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
Johnson
The Woods at Johnson Mill
3906 Celeste Dr, Johnson, AR
1 Bedroom
$736
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$891
1002 sqft
Luxurious apartments have walk-in closets, washers and dryers, and a resort-style pool. Located close to freeways, shopping and restaurants. Community amenities include a gym and clubhouse.
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
1 Unit Available
Highland Park Apartments
998 Pine Avenue, Benton County, AR
1 Bedroom
$815
696 sqft
Highland Park Apartments - This is a stock unit for Highland Park. Unit assigned will not be this specific unit.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Johnson
4254 Meadow Creek CIR
4254 Northeast Meadow Creek Circle, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$950
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AC replaced in 2019, one bed, one bath condo with covered balcony located on the third floor. Washer/dryer and refrigerator included. easy to show and move in ready and centrally located. Property is also listed for sale see ml#1126011
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Johnson
4359 W Anthem DR
4359 W Anthem Dr, Johnson, AR
1 Bedroom
$575
1821 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Shared home - Two rooms for rent: Tired of living in an old apartment and wondering what's going to break next? Check this out: not just a new place to live, but a brand new home! This place is pristine.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Copper Creek
3315 Waterstone DR
3315 East Waterstone Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2053 sqft
Walk or ride bikes to Lake Fay trails. No neighbors on 1 side or back. Pool, tennis, basketball & park in the neighborhood. Second bedroom also has it's own full bathroom. Huge master bath. 2nd living open to kitchen.
Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
Johnson
5701 Samantha Unit #A
5701 Samantha Street, Johnson, AR
2 Bedrooms
$800
2098 sqft
2 bed 2 bath 1 car garage, no smoking, pets negotiable. Comes with refrig, washer, dryer. Super-clean, in great location central to Springdale and Fayetteville.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Johnson
5706 Sara ST Unit #A
5706 Sara Street, Johnson, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
1072 sqft
Check out this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that is just minutes from the Northwest Arkansas Mall, Lake Fayetteville trails and park, I-49, and other great restaurants/amenities! A convenient location you don't want to miss out on! Refrigerator,
Results within 5 miles of Springdale
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
13 Units Available
Ranch at Pinnacle Point
5900 Stoney Brook Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$713
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1349 sqft
Distinctive apartments in a ranch-style complex with large swimming pool, modern fitness center and private movie theater. Located in Rogers, Arkansas, with a variety of shops and restaurants at the nearby Scottsdale Center.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
22 Units Available
Woodland Park
4000 S Dixieland Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$861
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$953
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,486
1513 sqft
Woodland Park in Rogers, AR features two and three bedroom townhomes and one and two bedroom flats.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
9 Units Available
Johnson
Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,025
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1452 sqft
Situated less than one mile from Steele Crossing in Fayetteville's retail district. Premium 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community that boasts amenities like a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2225 Jonquil RD
2225 East Jonquil Road, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1582 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath house with two car garage 1700+/- SF, within two blocks of Gulley Park Large eat-in kitchen, living room fireplace, Side-by-side refrigerator provided, washer and dryer provided, Privacy fenced backyard. No smoking.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Sequoyah
164 N Oklahoma Way
164 North Oklahoma Way, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 164 N Oklahoma Way - Property Id: 174708 ADORABLE Completely remodeled townhouse/condo on Mt. Sequoyah.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Wilson Park
512 N Frisco Ave Apt B
512 North Frisco Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$650
4 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom Duplex Near Razorback Greenway and Dickson St! - This duplex is conveniently located to Dickson St.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Lowell
818 Irelan street
818 Irelan Street, Lowell, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1436 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom house, with quick access to freeway - Property Id: 15338 Cozy, well maintained, centrally located, 3 bedroom house, with quick access to freeway is available for rent. House is: 1,436 sq ft with 3br./ 2 full bath/2 car garage.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Root School
2677 E Tulip
2677 East Tulip Court, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2100 sqft
2677 E Tulip Available 08/10/20 4 Bedroom Home for Rent in Fayetteville - 2677 E Tulip in Fayetteville is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Sequoyah
708 Anna pl
708 North Anna Place, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
3 Bedroom House on Mt Sequoyah - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is nestled into a quiet neighborhood on the northeast side of Mt Sequoyah. It has a large fenced in yard, fireplace, washer and dryer, and dishwasher. (RLNE5835718)
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3441 W Pinot Rd
3441 West Pinot Lane, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2200 sqft
3441 W Pinot Rd Available 08/01/20 4 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms in Fayetteville!! - This 4 bedroom, 3.
