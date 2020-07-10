/
apartments with washer dryer
9 Apartments for rent in Fort Smith, AR with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
9812 Meandering Way
9812 Meandering Way, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
2200 sqft
Charming 3 bed 2 bath home! - This 3 Bedroom 2 bath home is located at 9812 Meandering Way in Front Smith, AR. This home has all the charm from beautiful wooden beams, fresh paint throughout, to all new carpet in the bedrooms.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
6701 Maribette Road Lot 25 Left
6701 Maribette Rd, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1650 sqft
6701 Maribette Road Lot 25 Left Available 07/15/20 3 BED 2.5 BATH IN CHAFFEE CROSSING - Our brand new beautiful townhomes are located off of Wells Lake Rd just minutes from Zero Street in Chaffee Crossing Fort Smith.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
6617 Leightyn Lane Lot 44 Right
6617 Leightyn Ln, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1670 sqft
TOWNHOUSE IN FORT CHAFFEE FOR RENT ! - These beautiful duplexes have tile flooring throughout main areas of the home and carpet in the bedrooms.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Cavanaugh
412 Ridge Point Dr
412 Ridge Point Dr, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1700 sqft
412 Ridge Point Dr Available 08/01/20 Home for Rent WITH MOVE IN SPECIAL! - Our homes include 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. They are located in Southfield subdivision right off HWY 271.
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
6 Units Available
2921 Old Greenwood RD Unit #34
2921 Old Greenwood Rd, Fort Smith, AR
1 Bedroom
$575
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2921 Old Greenwood RD Unit #34 in Fort Smith. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
135 S South ST
135 South 16th Street, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1088 sqft
Brand new 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in up & coming South Fayetteville.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Cavanaugh
7809 Joseph Street
7809 Joseph Street, Fort Smith, AR
4 Bedrooms
$750
1430 sqft
4 Bedroom Home for Rent off Cavanaugh Rd - 7809 Joseph Street in Fort Smith is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice. This home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and two stories.
Last updated July 10 at 06:34pm
1 Unit Available
6400 Massard Road - 208
6400 Massard Road, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$675
950 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment- UPSTAIRS unit WATER and CABLE TV provided. The unit comes with washer, dryer, fridge, stove, and dishwasher.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1514 North 24th Street Side A
1514 North 24th Street, Van Buren, AR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$865
1335 sqft
1514 North 24th Street Side A Available 08/01/20 3/2 Duplex For Rent in Van Buren - Central Location! - 1514 A N 24th Street in Van Buren is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice.