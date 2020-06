Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated fireplace range refrigerator

Cute, Cute, Cute completely remodeled cottage home located in historic district close to Dickson Street, shopping, restaurants and University of Arkansas. Lots of updates including new insulation, new paint, new sheetrock, new piers, new windows, new flooring and new appliances. 2 bedrooms plus a bonus room, new tile bath with walk in shower. Central heat and window unit air. Large fenced back yard. You must see this remodeled gem to appreciate!