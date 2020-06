50 Garvin DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

FULLY UPDATED MOVE IN READY!! HOME ON HALF ACRE LOT, COMPLETELY UPDATED AVAILABLE FOR RENT. WATCH THE HOGS PRACTICE FROM YOUR BACK DECK. THIS 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH IS OVER 1600 SQFT. HAS NEW ROOF, NEW GRANITE COUNTERS, NEW FRIDGE, NEW DISHWASHER, NEW PAINT ON INTERIOR/EXTERIOR. RE-FINISHED STAINED WOOD FLOORS THROUGH OUT, WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE & MUCH MORE! HOME IS WALKING DISTANCE TO CAMPUS, COME CHECK OUT THIS REMODELED HOME FOR YOURSELF. THIS LOCATION DOES NOT GET ANY BETTER FOR A RETNAL PROPERTY!