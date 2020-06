Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Great home in Walnut Crossing! Located just about 10 minutes from UA and 12 minutes from the Fayetteville Square! All kitchen appliances provided and W/D hookups. Walnut Crossing Park is right across the street! Available now!$1250 deposit and $35 application fee per adult. Sorry no pets!