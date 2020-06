Amenities

Subdivision is just across street from Holcomb elementary and Greenway Trail access. Easy driving or bike route to University of Arkansas. Great 3 bed, 2 bath home with spectacular back deck & fenced yard. Community park. Split floor plan with plenty of storage.



Background & credit check required. Small breed pets negotiable with non-refundable fee. Offered by Select Mgmt Group LLC @ The Griffin CO Commercial. Call 479.305.9313 or 479.756.1003 for showing Mon-Fri 8am-5pm.