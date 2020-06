Amenities

patio / balcony all utils included parking recently renovated fireplace internet access

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID!



Ideal for guests looking to enjoy downtown. WALK to the U of A + 1 block from Dickson. 1 King BR, 1 Queen BR each w/ private baths. Home recently updated w/ new furnishings, linens, & towels. Property has a front patio & 2 PRIVATE PARKING SPOTS (which, given the location, is a major plus!). Decor inspired by a love for the HOGS. Enjoy full Cable, Smart TV access, and wifi.