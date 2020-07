Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage tennis court

Walk or ride bikes to Lake Fay trails. No neighbors on 1 side or back. Pool, tennis, basketball & park in the neighborhood. Second bedroom also has it's own full bathroom. Huge master bath. 2nd living open to kitchen. 2 full garage spaces and a 3/4 space with it's own door. Close to both Fay and Spgd.