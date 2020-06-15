All apartments in Fayetteville
330 E Granada St
330 E Granada St

330 East Granada Street · No Longer Available
Location

330 East Granada Street, Fayetteville, AR 72703
North Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous home with granite and stainless steel kitchen in central Fayetteville! Large trees, private patio and a landscaped fenced yard! All kitchen appliances and Washer & Dryer provided. Gas log fireplace, 2" blinds throughout, crown moldings, etc. Master bedroom and bath with large walk-in closet downstairs and two large bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs. 2 car garage with opener. Sorry no pets & thanks for not asking! $1375 deposit & $35 application fee per adult for background checks. Available early July.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 E Granada St have any available units?
330 E Granada St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, AR.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 E Granada St have?
Some of 330 E Granada St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 E Granada St currently offering any rent specials?
330 E Granada St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 E Granada St pet-friendly?
No, 330 E Granada St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 330 E Granada St offer parking?
Yes, 330 E Granada St does offer parking.
Does 330 E Granada St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 E Granada St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 E Granada St have a pool?
No, 330 E Granada St does not have a pool.
Does 330 E Granada St have accessible units?
No, 330 E Granada St does not have accessible units.
Does 330 E Granada St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 E Granada St has units with dishwashers.
