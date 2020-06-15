330 E Granada St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous home with granite and stainless steel kitchen in central Fayetteville! Large trees, private patio and a landscaped fenced yard! All kitchen appliances and Washer & Dryer provided. Gas log fireplace, 2" blinds throughout, crown moldings, etc. Master bedroom and bath with large walk-in closet downstairs and two large bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs. 2 car garage with opener. Sorry no pets & thanks for not asking! $1375 deposit & $35 application fee per adult for background checks. Available early July.