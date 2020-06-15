All apartments in Fayetteville
2930 College DR
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:34 PM

2930 College DR

2930 South College Drive · (479) 521-5894
Location

2930 South College Drive, Fayetteville, AR 72701
Fayetteville Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2679 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Extra-nice Executive home with split floor plan. NEW faux-wood floor in living room. Separate formal dining room with chandelier. The large open “Great Room” has encased gas fireplace and built-in TV nook with doors and is all open with kitchen. Granite countertops, breakfast bar and center island in kitchen plus appliances furnished include double oven, micro-vent hood, refrigerator, and cook top all in stainless steel. 13’’ Italian tile in all areas except bedrooms and living area with a beautiful cut berber in bedrooms. The spacious master suite has 2 large closets, a corner whirlpool tub, step-in shower, double sinks and much more. Master suite also has private access to covered patio in back of home. 2’’ blinds, ceiling fans, large crown molding and upgraded lighting throughout. Nice laundry room with mud sink and built ins. Large 3-car garage is insulated. Home is located at the Fayetteville Country Club with easy access to I-49 Bentonville and/or Rogers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2930 College DR have any available units?
2930 College DR has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2930 College DR have?
Some of 2930 College DR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2930 College DR currently offering any rent specials?
2930 College DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2930 College DR pet-friendly?
No, 2930 College DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 2930 College DR offer parking?
Yes, 2930 College DR does offer parking.
Does 2930 College DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2930 College DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2930 College DR have a pool?
Yes, 2930 College DR has a pool.
Does 2930 College DR have accessible units?
No, 2930 College DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2930 College DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2930 College DR does not have units with dishwashers.
