2930 College DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Extra-nice Executive home with split floor plan. NEW faux-wood floor in living room. Separate formal dining room with chandelier. The large open “Great Room” has encased gas fireplace and built-in TV nook with doors and is all open with kitchen. Granite countertops, breakfast bar and center island in kitchen plus appliances furnished include double oven, micro-vent hood, refrigerator, and cook top all in stainless steel. 13’’ Italian tile in all areas except bedrooms and living area with a beautiful cut berber in bedrooms. The spacious master suite has 2 large closets, a corner whirlpool tub, step-in shower, double sinks and much more. Master suite also has private access to covered patio in back of home. 2’’ blinds, ceiling fans, large crown molding and upgraded lighting throughout. Nice laundry room with mud sink and built ins. Large 3-car garage is insulated. Home is located at the Fayetteville Country Club with easy access to I-49 Bentonville and/or Rogers.