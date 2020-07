Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous townhouse with granite and stainless steel kitchens, all appliances including Samsung washers and dryers! Nicely equipped with large covered deck overlooking wooded park!

2 car garage with an opener and remotes. Sorry but no Pets! Lawn care provided. $1295 deposit and $35 application fee per adult for background checks.

Conveniently located off I-49 near Wedington and MLK exits.