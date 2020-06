Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly

2677 E Tulip Available 08/10/20 4 Bedroom Home for Rent in Fayetteville - 2677 E Tulip in Fayetteville is offered for rent by Real Property Management. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac for privacy and also has a fenced in backyard with woods behind and a trail leading to a creek area. Storage shed located in the backyard for extra space that the tenant will have access to use. Home comes with kitchen appliances and washer and dryer. Call Teresa with questions or to schedule a time to go view the home, 479-582-9310. Or you can fill out an application online at rpmfirstchoice.com.



Dogs welcome with breed and weight restrictions plus fees. No cats. This home will be available around the 1st-2nd week in August as we have tenants still currently living in the home. Pictures are from about 1 year ago before the current tenants moved in. Starting July 15th we can do showings we with 24 hour notice.



Rent: $1700

Deposit: $1700

Application Fee: $55 per adult



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5836232)