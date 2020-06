Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Located in Sunbridge Villas subdivision - near banks, restaurants, U of A, Dickson Street, Washington Regional, Fayetteville Downtown Square - included washer/dryer/refrigerator/microwave - granite countertops in kitchen with eat in kitchen - garage with attic space - fenced in backyard with small patio - managed by Copia Properties, LLC. Tenants responsible for utilities, yard and pest control.



Refundable pet deposit of $450 - three pet limit - plus $25 extra a month per pet.