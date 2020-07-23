2426 Valley Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Newly Remodeled 3 BR/2 BA home near I-49/UofA! Large fenced yard! - This charming fayetteville home has been fully remodeled and is just minutes from I-49, the UofA, shopping, and more. Great floorplan which has open kitchen/living room. Spacious kitchen has ample dining space and lots of cabinets. Fully fenced in oversized yard with covered patio that bucks up to a treeline is private and tranquil. Home features interior shiplap, new paint, stainless appliances, and vinyl plank flooring throughout. Washer and dryer are included. 1 car garage.



(RLNE5970376)