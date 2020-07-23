All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 2426 Valley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, AR
/
2426 Valley Drive
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:02 PM

2426 Valley Drive

2426 West Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2426 West Valley Drive, Fayetteville, AR 72703
Asbell

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Newly Remodeled 3 BR/2 BA home near I-49/UofA! Large fenced yard! - This charming fayetteville home has been fully remodeled and is just minutes from I-49, the UofA, shopping, and more. Great floorplan which has open kitchen/living room. Spacious kitchen has ample dining space and lots of cabinets. Fully fenced in oversized yard with covered patio that bucks up to a treeline is private and tranquil. Home features interior shiplap, new paint, stainless appliances, and vinyl plank flooring throughout. Washer and dryer are included. 1 car garage.

(RLNE5970376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2426 Valley Drive have any available units?
2426 Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, AR.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2426 Valley Drive have?
Some of 2426 Valley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2426 Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2426 Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2426 Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2426 Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2426 Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2426 Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 2426 Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2426 Valley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2426 Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 2426 Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2426 Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 2426 Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2426 Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2426 Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Backwater Cove Apartments
1555 S Crews Ln
Fayetteville, AR 72701
Maple Manor
3001 W Wedington Dr
Fayetteville, AR 72701
Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane
Fayetteville, AR 72703
Grandview
401 W 24th St
Fayetteville, AR 72701

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFayetteville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Fayetteville 3 Bedroom ApartmentsFayetteville Apartments with Balconies
Fayetteville Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bentonville, ARRogers, ARSpringdale, ARCenterton, ARJohnson, AR
Fort Smith, ARLowell, ARPrairie Grove, ARFarmington, ARSiloam Springs, AR
Bella Vista, ARTahlequah, OKVan Buren, ARGravette, AR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mount Sequoyah South

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas
NorthWest Arkansas Community College