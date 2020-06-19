241 W Dickson ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID!

All properties are nightly rentals, please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays!



Located directly atop a longtime Fayetteville staple, "Dickson Street Liquor," you'll be in the heart center of Fayetteville's entertainment district. Walk out the door and directly into any bar, restaurant, or entertainment downtown has to offer. The private patio is second to none & the complimentary parking along Dickson St. alone is worth the stay. Enjoy our HDTV with Direct TV. Sleeps up to 4 guests.