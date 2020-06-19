All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:26 PM

241 W Dickson ST

241 West Dickson Street · (479) 372-7154
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

241 West Dickson Street, Fayetteville, AR 72701
Downtown Fayetteville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1136 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
parking
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID!
All properties are nightly rentals, please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays!

Located directly atop a longtime Fayetteville staple, "Dickson Street Liquor," you'll be in the heart center of Fayetteville's entertainment district. Walk out the door and directly into any bar, restaurant, or entertainment downtown has to offer. The private patio is second to none & the complimentary parking along Dickson St. alone is worth the stay. Enjoy our HDTV with Direct TV. Sleeps up to 4 guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 W Dickson ST have any available units?
241 W Dickson ST has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 241 W Dickson ST have?
Some of 241 W Dickson ST's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 W Dickson ST currently offering any rent specials?
241 W Dickson ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 W Dickson ST pet-friendly?
No, 241 W Dickson ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 241 W Dickson ST offer parking?
Yes, 241 W Dickson ST does offer parking.
Does 241 W Dickson ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 241 W Dickson ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 W Dickson ST have a pool?
No, 241 W Dickson ST does not have a pool.
Does 241 W Dickson ST have accessible units?
No, 241 W Dickson ST does not have accessible units.
Does 241 W Dickson ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 241 W Dickson ST does not have units with dishwashers.
