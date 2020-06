Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace ice maker patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Mark Zweig, Inc. complete recreation of an original Seagraves designed building a 1/2 block from Dickson St. One level, with a wide floorplan, high ceilings, wide hallways, wide staircases, wood windows and large spacious rooms. Designed for natural light with an eight foot high wall of wood sliding doors providing access to the front porch. Comes with a garage and off-street parking.