Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors air conditioning fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities

3 bedroom 2 bath house with an additional room that is ideal for a home office. Living room, formal dinning, and hallway all have hardwood floors. There is a fireplace with gas logs and a high efficiency air conditioner. Refrigerator provided and Washer and Dryer optional. Situated on a cul de sac, the back yard is private and looks out into the woods as well as partially fenced. No pets. $25 application fee per adult. Seeking minimum FICO score 650.