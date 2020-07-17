All apartments in Fayetteville
203 N Powderhorn Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

203 N Powderhorn Drive

203 North Powderhorn Drive · (479) 582-9310
Location

203 North Powderhorn Drive, Fayetteville, AR 72704

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 203 N Powderhorn Drive · Avail. Aug 10

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
203 N Powderhorn Drive Available 08/10/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath With Bonus Room For Rent Fayetteville - 203 Powderhorn is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice. 3 bedroom 2 Bath plus upstairs bonus room located in Bois D’arc District in Brooklands. Home has hardwood flooring thru out, carpet in bedroom and tile in wet areas.

Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, farm sink, poured concrete countertops and tons of cabinet space.
Walk-in laundry room, with washer and dryer.
Master Suite has an in room fireplace, huge walk-in shower, double vanity and an extra large walk-in closet.
Small patio with privacy fences back yard and tons of landscaping.

Brook lands Subdivision offers a community swimming pool.

Showing will start July 15th with 24hour notice.

Call 479-582-9310 for any questions or to schedule a tour, or you can submit your application on our website at www.rpmfirstchoice.com.

Rent: $1900.00
Deposit: $1900.00
Leasing Fee:$350.00 (taken out of deposit)
Application fee: $55.00 per adult over 18

Pets welcome with additional fees and restrictions due apply contact our office for more details.

***Photos were taken last time home was rented, will update photos early August***

This home is breath taking!

(RLNE5881742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 N Powderhorn Drive have any available units?
203 N Powderhorn Drive has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 N Powderhorn Drive have?
Some of 203 N Powderhorn Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 N Powderhorn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
203 N Powderhorn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 N Powderhorn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 N Powderhorn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 203 N Powderhorn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 203 N Powderhorn Drive offers parking.
Does 203 N Powderhorn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 203 N Powderhorn Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 N Powderhorn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 203 N Powderhorn Drive has a pool.
Does 203 N Powderhorn Drive have accessible units?
No, 203 N Powderhorn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 203 N Powderhorn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 N Powderhorn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
