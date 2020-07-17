Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

203 N Powderhorn Drive Available 08/10/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath With Bonus Room For Rent Fayetteville - 203 Powderhorn is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice. 3 bedroom 2 Bath plus upstairs bonus room located in Bois D’arc District in Brooklands. Home has hardwood flooring thru out, carpet in bedroom and tile in wet areas.



Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, farm sink, poured concrete countertops and tons of cabinet space.

Walk-in laundry room, with washer and dryer.

Master Suite has an in room fireplace, huge walk-in shower, double vanity and an extra large walk-in closet.

Small patio with privacy fences back yard and tons of landscaping.



Brook lands Subdivision offers a community swimming pool.



Showing will start July 15th with 24hour notice.



Call 479-582-9310 for any questions or to schedule a tour, or you can submit your application on our website at www.rpmfirstchoice.com.



Rent: $1900.00

Deposit: $1900.00

Leasing Fee:$350.00 (taken out of deposit)

Application fee: $55.00 per adult over 18



Pets welcome with additional fees and restrictions due apply contact our office for more details.



***Photos were taken last time home was rented, will update photos early August***



This home is breath taking!



(RLNE5881742)