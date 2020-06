Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

**$99 Move In Special** for the first month's rent with approved applications and $995 Deposit Pd. Nice 3 Bed 2 bath duplex in East Fayetteville. Crown Molding, tile counter tops in kitchen, comes with all appliances and LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Walking distance to Happy Hollow Elementary and just a short drive to Resturaunts, The North West Arkansas Mall and the U of A! Pictures may not be of exact unit and may differ from actual unit available. Please call to schedule a time to see inside.