Amenities

garage extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities parking garage

1795 N Leverett Ave Available 08/01/20 Adorable Home Now Available! Close to U of A! - Adorable home now available! Convenient to the U of A and I-49! This newer home features 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, 3 car garage, a large open living room and kitchen, luxury vinyl plank flooring downstairs and each bedroom has an extra storage closet and private bathroom! Security deposit $1500. Home will be ready 1st week of August 2020!



(RLNE5267716)