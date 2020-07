Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Rent this brand new home in Fayetteville. Wood floors, modern ceramic tiles, granite, and custom cabinetry make this an exquisite upscale space for anyone looking to live Downtown Fayetteville. All appliances included. Down the street from Walker Park.



No pets allowed. Background & credit check required. Offered by Select Mgmt Group LLC @ The Griffin CO Commercial. Call 479.305.9313 or 479.756.1003 for showing Mon-Fri 8am-5pm.