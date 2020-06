Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic 3 bedroom townhouse less than 10 minutes from the U of A campus! This townhouse comes with 3.5 baths and a covered patio off living area with storage closet. Wood-like tile throughout and carpet in bedrooms. 3 stories complete with 2 car garage, lots of space, and large closets. All appliances and washer/dryer are included. Showings are through appointments only M-F 9am-4:30pm