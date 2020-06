Amenities

SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID!

**This property will rent out a maximum of 30 days, please inquire for nightly/weekly rental only!**



The Sicily House is the perfect place for all guests to live in full comfort and luxury - with three King Suites each with their own private bathrooms and large closets. Close to I49, you're able to get anywhere in a breeze. Perfect for 3 business people or an entire family.