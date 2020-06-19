All apartments in Fayetteville
124 South ST.
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:26 PM

124 South ST

124 West South Street · (479) 372-7154
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

124 West South Street, Fayetteville, AR 72701
Downtown Fayetteville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1540 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID!
This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays!

Modern & unique, we are located just 3min from Downtown Fayetteville's town square. Perfect for those who want to travel like a local! 3 outdoor patios & 3 bedrooms: 1 king, 1 queen, & 1 full BR each with their own private baths. Custom built to reflect the colors & textures of AR's outdoors, this home is both mid-century and modern. It has been featured in local & national magazines for its architectural uniqueness. Walk everyone + less than 1 mile from U of A.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 124 South ST have any available units?
124 South ST has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 South ST have?
Some of 124 South ST's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 South ST currently offering any rent specials?
124 South ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 South ST pet-friendly?
No, 124 South ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 124 South ST offer parking?
No, 124 South ST does not offer parking.
Does 124 South ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 South ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 South ST have a pool?
No, 124 South ST does not have a pool.
Does 124 South ST have accessible units?
No, 124 South ST does not have accessible units.
Does 124 South ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 South ST does not have units with dishwashers.

