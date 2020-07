Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated vinyl plank flooring and carpet in bedrooms. Updated paint and counter-tops. Stainless Steel kitchen appliances. 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment - 1000 square feet - Upstairs unit. Kitchen has over-sized refrigerator and range. Dishwasher and garbage disposal. Full-size washer and dryer in unit. Shower/tub combo in both bathrooms. Ceiling fans. All electric unit. Water and trash included with rent. Tenant pays electric only.



$900.00/ Rent

$900.00/ Security Deposit & Cleaning



Great location!



