Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:26 PM

1209 S Ivory Bill LN

1209 South Ivory Bill Lane · (479) 372-7154
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1209 South Ivory Bill Lane, Fayetteville, AR 72701
Mount Sequoyah South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2021 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

all utils included
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID!
This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays!

The Ivory missed no details when prepping for guests. It sleeps up to 10 people & is a BRAND NEW home decorated in a colorful + modern style. Enjoy funky wallpaper, plush furniture, quality linens, & plenty of space for big groups. Our home has 2 living room spaces, a large fully stocked kitchen, 3 private bedrooms & 2 trundle beds located in commons areas. We have 3 Smart TVs (1 in each living room + 1 in master BR). Our neighborhood is quiet with lots of land.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1209 S Ivory Bill LN have any available units?
1209 S Ivory Bill LN has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
Is 1209 S Ivory Bill LN currently offering any rent specials?
1209 S Ivory Bill LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 S Ivory Bill LN pet-friendly?
No, 1209 S Ivory Bill LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 1209 S Ivory Bill LN offer parking?
No, 1209 S Ivory Bill LN does not offer parking.
Does 1209 S Ivory Bill LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 S Ivory Bill LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 S Ivory Bill LN have a pool?
No, 1209 S Ivory Bill LN does not have a pool.
Does 1209 S Ivory Bill LN have accessible units?
No, 1209 S Ivory Bill LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 S Ivory Bill LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 1209 S Ivory Bill LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1209 S Ivory Bill LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 1209 S Ivory Bill LN does not have units with air conditioning.

