1209 S Ivory Bill LN.

SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID!

This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays!



The Ivory missed no details when prepping for guests. It sleeps up to 10 people & is a BRAND NEW home decorated in a colorful + modern style. Enjoy funky wallpaper, plush furniture, quality linens, & plenty of space for big groups. Our home has 2 living room spaces, a large fully stocked kitchen, 3 private bedrooms & 2 trundle beds located in commons areas. We have 3 Smart TVs (1 in each living room + 1 in master BR). Our neighborhood is quiet with lots of land.